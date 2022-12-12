Head-To-Head Contrast: Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) versus SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 36.09% 37.36% 16.40% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $2.62 billion 1.62 $36.23 million $10.29 3.37 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.61 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.70

Volatility and Risk

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SM Energy has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SM Energy and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 1 5 0 2.57 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.15%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

SM Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

