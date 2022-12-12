Critical Analysis: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and BrightSpire Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 5.99 $38.86 million $1.87 12.57 BrightSpire Capital $119.51 million 7.38 -$101.05 million $0.94 7.28

Dividends

One Liberty Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. One Liberty Properties pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSpire Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSpire Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for One Liberty Properties and BrightSpire Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrightSpire Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.85%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 46.51% 12.76% 5.22% BrightSpire Capital 75.92% 8.25% 2.09%

Risk and Volatility

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases. The properties in the firm’s portfolio include net leases, long-term lease, and scheduled rent increases. The company was founded in December 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

