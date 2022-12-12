Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Critical Analysis

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cadre alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 0.80% 3.86% 1.36% Bionik Laboratories -1,015.59% -3,785.12% -123.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadre and Bionik Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.95%. Given Cadre’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Bionik Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 2.03 $12.66 million $0.08 290.91 Bionik Laboratories $1.27 million 3.31 -$10.41 million ($1.83) -0.34

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cadre beats Bionik Laboratories on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Bionik Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.