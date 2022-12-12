Head-To-Head Comparison: (NYSE:NGD) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

(NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for and BHP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A BHP Group 2 4 3 0 2.11

Profitability

BHP Group has a consensus target price of $65.10, indicating a potential upside of 1.75%.

This table compares and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares and BHP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BHP Group $65.10 billion 1.45 $30.90 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

BHP Group beats on 4 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.