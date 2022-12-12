Head to Head Analysis: BuzzFeed (BZFD) and Its Peers

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BuzzFeed to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BuzzFeed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67 BuzzFeed Competitors 68 228 363 15 2.48

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.26%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.33%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BuzzFeed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21% BuzzFeed Competitors -106.32% -102.75% -12.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million $24.71 million -1.49 BuzzFeed Competitors $2.35 billion -$998.88 million 16.59

BuzzFeed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BuzzFeed competitors beat BuzzFeed on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

