Critical Analysis: Leafly (LFLY) vs. Its Rivals

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) is one of 418 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Leafly to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Leafly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Leafly has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $43.04 million -$5.70 million 15.00 Leafly Competitors $1.83 billion $286.56 million -7.60

This table compares Leafly and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Leafly’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leafly and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67 Leafly Competitors 1790 11954 25291 564 2.62

Leafly presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 437.04%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 37.27%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly 12.03% N/A -35.79% Leafly Competitors -58.13% -79.98% -9.38%

Summary

Leafly beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

