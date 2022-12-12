Critical Contrast: CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 2.04 $61.49 million $0.11 11.00 Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 4.56% 1.26% 0.65% Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and Dragonfly Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragonfly Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Dragonfly Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

