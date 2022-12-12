OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.12 on Friday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

