Brokerages Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Target Price at $34.25

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

KDNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,687 shares of company stock worth $1,234,469 in the last ninety days. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

