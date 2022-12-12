Needham & Company LLC Increases Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $43.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBLY. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.62.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

