United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 187.1% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 1,217,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

