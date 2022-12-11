Castleark Management LLC Takes $17.35 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,349,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,447,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.0% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.89 and a 200 day moving average of $291.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

