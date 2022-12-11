Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $33,412,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 722.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $539.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $503.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

