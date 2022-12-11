Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 65.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $179.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.02. The stock has a market cap of $565.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.91.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

