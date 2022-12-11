NWI Management LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,294,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.9% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

