Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

