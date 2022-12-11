SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $278.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.01. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $209.00 and a one year high of $296.67.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.