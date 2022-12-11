SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.47.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $278.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.01. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $209.00 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

