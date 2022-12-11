Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 788,648 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 788,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.35% of Amgen worth $456,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,192.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 80,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 73,981 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 6,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 7.3% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Stock Performance

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $278.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.82 and a 200 day moving average of $252.01. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.00 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

