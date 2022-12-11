MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 713 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 126,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,278,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 731,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after acquiring an additional 96,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 499,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $108.78 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.