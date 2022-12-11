Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 14,453 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,453 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 33,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 44,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,504,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 325,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,689,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,513,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

