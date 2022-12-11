Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,569 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

