Alaethes Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.91.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $565.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

