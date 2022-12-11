Connors Investor Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 64.1% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 206,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.76 and a 200 day moving average of $214.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

