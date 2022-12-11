Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,475 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $882,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PYPL stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

