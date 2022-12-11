Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,609 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

