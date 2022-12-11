56,672 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 696,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 130,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $273.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

