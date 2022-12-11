Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on March 3rd

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pfizer to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 33.6% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8,655.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 524,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 518,219 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.