Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

