United Services Automobile Association Has $8.94 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,053 shares of company stock worth $9,053,201. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $270.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.94. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

