Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $4,921,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $314.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.00. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.