CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases Shares of 6,110 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises 2.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $865,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,914,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.9% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

