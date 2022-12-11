Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 299.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 91,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.6 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

