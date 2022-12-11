Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 1,931 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 214,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $434.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.28 and its 200 day moving average is $360.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

date 2022-12-11

