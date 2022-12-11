Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 239 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Eaton by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ETN opened at $158.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.04. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $173.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.