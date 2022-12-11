MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Target by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,939 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,533,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Target by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 117,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Target by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Shares of TGT opened at $152.28 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

