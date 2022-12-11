United Services Automobile Association Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

SO opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

