United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 261,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

