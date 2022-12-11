Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.09 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

