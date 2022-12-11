MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

