Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $255,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 167.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 199.0% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

