Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $91,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

