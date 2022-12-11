MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

