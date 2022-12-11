Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 208.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 110.2% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 65.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $219.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

