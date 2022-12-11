United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.72. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

