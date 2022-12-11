Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

