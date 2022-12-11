Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.