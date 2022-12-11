Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,839,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 72,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.