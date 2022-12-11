Mather Group LLC. Has $336,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

