Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

EMR stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

