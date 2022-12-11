Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

NYSE:MPC opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

